PM Conveys Sympathies, Condolences On Devastating Floods In Switzerland
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 10:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed sympathies and condolences to President Viola Amherd and people of Switzerland on the losses in devastating floods.
The prime minister, in a post on X account, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to President Viola Amherd and the people of Switzerland on the devastating floods in the cantons of Valais and Ticino.
“Pakistan stands with our Swiss friends at this difficult time. We recall with gratitude that Switzerland was among the first countries to dispatch rescue teams during the calamitous 2022 floods in Pakistan,” he further posted.
Foreign media outlets quoting authorities said that storms in Switzerland, on Sunday, caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving different people dead.
