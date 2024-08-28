PM Coordinator appeal traders to join tax net

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal on Wednesday appealed the traders to join the tax system and share their genuine concerns which create a conducive environment for traders to comply with tax regulations and contribute to the country's economic development.

Talking to a private news channel, Afzal urged traders to come forward and register themselves under the tax net, promising that the government would provide necessary support and facilitation.

He also warned that failure to comply with tax regulations would result in consequences, but emphasized that the government's preference was to work together with traders to achieve mutual goals.

The Coordinator's appeal comes at a time when the government is facing significant revenue shortfalls. By bringing more traders into the tax net, the government hopes to increase revenue collection and allocate resources more effectively.

Responding to a query, Rana Ehsan Afzal acknowledged that the economic issues plaguing the country could not be resolved overnight.

"The economic challenges we face today are a result of 10 years of mismanagement and neglect," he said.

"We cannot expect to resolve them in a month," he added.

He emphasized that the government was working tirelessly to address these issues, but needed the cooperation of the business community.

"We value the contribution of our traders and businessmen to the economy," Afzal said.

"We want to work with them not against them."

He urged the business community to cooperate with the government, saying that together, they could overcome the economic challenges facing the country.

Afzal also promised that the government would review the taxation measures and make necessary adjustments to ensure they were fair and equitable.