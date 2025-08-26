Open Menu

PM Coordinator Paid Tribute To GB Heroes For Saving Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, paid tribute to three heroes of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), who had saved about 300 human lives by providing timely information about the devastating lake outburst flood (glof) in Ghizer district.

In a post on social media platform X, on Tuesday, Ikhtiar Wali commended the bravery of the trio — Wasit Khan, Ansar and Muhammad Khan.

"I thank you on behalf of myself, the government and 240 million people.

By informing immediately after the avalanche, you played a timely role with a sense of responsibility and heartache. You performed a great national service with all your efforts, which is the matter of great pride. You are truly heroes of the nation. Masha Allah," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the Prime Minister’s directive, all three were called to the capital in recognition of their efforts to warn local communities and help avert disaster.

