LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Coordinator Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, during a meeting held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Monday, reviewed the pace of work on the ongoing development projects, being carried out in the provincial capital.

He was briefed on the current and next financial year's development projects of Lahore by the officials of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA).

Khawaja Hassan stressed the need for early completion of all development projects, as people of Lahore were still waiting for relief from relevant departments, saying that the government wanted to bring comfort and facilitation in the lives of people through their public friendly projects.

The coordinator said that despite difficult circumstances, the government was providing resources worth billions of rupees to improve the quality of life to people whereas comprehensive reforms were being introduced for rapid development of the province.

Directing the MCL officials, he said that street-lights on the main roads of the city should be kept on continuously at night and maintenance work should be done simultaneously.

He directed WASA to complete its ongoing pipeline repairing projects within a stipulated time period, saying that citizens were facing hardships due to digging of roads. He said the department should complete repair work at the earliest. He appreciated the PHA for maintaining the beauty of the provincial capital.

He directed all departments concerned to maintain a close contact with the public representative of the area regarding development projects so that public opinion and suggestions could be considered in the development process.

Later, the coordinator also listened to complains of citizens and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them at the earliest.

Former MNA Mehar Ishtiaq, MPA Chaudhry Shehbaz, Rabia Farooqi, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Syed Tauseef Shah, Chaudhry Baqir, MCL Chief Officer Mian Sadib Mehmood, PHA directors Jaleel Ahmad and Shah Nawaz Wattoo, WASA Director Rohail Ashraf and others were attended the meeting.