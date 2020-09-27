PM courageously presents Kashmir issue at UNGA: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan courageously presented the Kashmir and Palestine issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was said by MNA Brigadier (retd) Rahat Amanullah while giving his views to APP here on Sunday about the prime minister's speech at the UNGA.

He said that these two issues were big threat to the world peace, which could push the world to a war any time.

"Especially when there are Modi type leaders in the world," he added.

He said that Indian rulers had illegally occupied Kashmir without knowing the will and aspirations of Kashmiris and violated the rulings and resolutions of the UN in this case.

He said that the PM was the real voice of Muslims residing across the globe.

Rahat said that the PM also exposed double standards of some countries as these countries remained silent on the issues of Muslims which he termed a hypocrisy.

He said Imran Khan like leaders are a blessing of Allah for the nation which has the potential to present any case strongly before the world and the leaders of the world listen to him as well as support him in several issues.

He hoped the country would visibly progress under the leadership of Imran Khan.