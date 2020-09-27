UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Courageously Presents Kashmir Issue At UNGA: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

PM courageously presents Kashmir issue at UNGA: MNA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan courageously presented the Kashmir and Palestine issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was said by MNA Brigadier (retd) Rahat Amanullah while giving his views to APP here on Sunday about the prime minister's speech at the UNGA.

He said that these two issues were big threat to the world peace, which could push the world to a war any time.

"Especially when there are Modi type leaders in the world," he added.

He said that Indian rulers had illegally occupied Kashmir without knowing the will and aspirations of Kashmiris and violated the rulings and resolutions of the UN in this case.

He said that the PM was the real voice of Muslims residing across the globe.

Rahat said that the PM also exposed double standards of some countries as these countries remained silent on the issues of Muslims which he termed a hypocrisy.

He said Imran Khan like leaders are a blessing of Allah for the nation which has the potential to present any case strongly before the world and the leaders of the world listen to him as well as support him in several issues.

He hoped the country would visibly progress under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Progress Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Stimulus packages to enable UAE to shift to more f ..

11 minutes ago

DHA announces implementation of Diagnosis-Related ..

11 minutes ago

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

1 hour ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.