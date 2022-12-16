PM, Culture Adviser Discuss Promotion Of National Heritage
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Heritage, Culture, Political, and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Friday and discussed matters related to the promotion of national heritage.
The meeting discussed issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division. The overall political situation also came under discussion.