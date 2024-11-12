Open Menu

PM, Czech Premier Discuss Opportunities In Economic Development

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 10:21 PM

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala on Tuesday explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation, particularly in the areas of economic development and addressing shared regional and global challenges.

During a meeting on the margins of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the longstanding multifaceted relations between Pakistan and the Czech Republic, spanning both bilateral and multilateral spheres.

Both leaders underscored the importance of expanding trade and investment ties to benefit the economic growth and prosperity of both countries, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location and its potential as a gateway to Central Asia, inviting Czech businesses to explore investment opportunities in various sectors, including energy, technology, and manufacturing.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, with both leaders agreeing on the need for sustained efforts to address challenges such as regional security and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that climate change was one of the most pressing issues of their time, requiring a collective global response.

He reiterated that Pakistan, despite being one of the countries most affected by climate change, remained committed to advancing environmental sustainability and climate resilience initiatives.

The prime minister stressed that collaboration with international partners, including the Czech Republic, is essential to effectively combat the impacts of climate change, promote green energy, and support sustainable development goals.

