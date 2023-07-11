PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday dared Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes and cases of corruption and plunder, and severely criticized him for carrying out revenge against Nawaz Sharif, his party and for fabricating false cases against political opponents.

In a tweet tagging the account of Imran Niazi, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Allah for making his party including his Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif victorious against lies of opponent political group blinded by political revenge, against baseless cases and in every test of public service.

Not only in Pakistan but in the decisions of National Crime Agency and courts of Britain there was satisfactory and sufficient response to every question of merchants of lies, he added.

The PM said the latest example was the verdict in the plot allotment reference in the Accountability Court Lahore in which it was clearly stated that Nawaz Sharif was made target of political victimization and there was no case but it was a fabrication.

The transgressors who called this falsehood a reference should seek forgiveness from Allah and the people, he said, adding,"But only those seek forgiveness who have fear of Allah in their hearts and have the capacity to ask for clemency. Those who justify their sins with more lies become an example for others. Their hearts are locked by Allah." "Our daughters and daughters-in-law including Maryam Nawaz Sharif were kept in jails unjustly and the sanctity of the home was violated.

False cases of 15 kilograms of heroin were fabricated, black lies were uttered in the name of Allah. The tweet of the kidnappers of Tayyiba Gul was also similar to the false cases and oaths." He said those who lacked courage to face courts in the crimes of corruption, loot and plunder, later committed crimes against the nation by carrying out the acts on the black day of May 9 with long term planning and continuous brainwashing. This was an evil conspiracy to cause civil war in Pakistan and confrontation between the institutions and people, he noted adding with the grace of Allah and awareness of public this plan failed.

He said the incident of May 9 benefited the enemies of Pakistan and presence of innumerable videos, statements and irrefutable evidence carried more weight than every tweet based on propaganda and lies.

He pointed out that the petrol bombs, monuments of martyrs, burnt buildings, schools, mosques, ambulances, the burnt building of Radio Pakistan was enough to prove lies of every liar whose arrest was declared right by the Islamabad High Court.

Responding to the tweet of Imran Niazi, he said, "Despite the false cases we appeared before courts and you should also show courage. If your hands were clean you would have challenged the facts based investigative news of Financial Times about money laundering in a court in Britain the way I exposed the lies of Daily Mail. But it needs truth, evidence and courage."