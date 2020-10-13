UrduPoint.com
PM Decides Crackdown Against Mafia Involved In Price Hike: Ali Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:53 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the Prime Minister has decided to launch a crackdown against middlemen and hoarders involved in price hike of essential food items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the Prime Minister has decided to launch a crackdown against middlemen and hoarders involved in price hike of essential food items.

He said the people should know about the inflation, demand and supply, hoardings as the main three reasons of increase in prices.

In a talk show of a private news channel on Tuesday, the State Minister said that the government was well aware of the problems and issues faced by the traders community.

He assured them the government's full support for protecting their interest and said that the Tiger Force was comprising only on volunteers having no political affiliation.

The Tiger Force has only to inform to the respective Deputy Commissioner as head of the district administration about such black sheep among traders, he added.

