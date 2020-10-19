PM decides to adopt aggressive policy against opposition parites

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan while chairing a meeting on political and economic situation at Prime Minsiter Office has given guideline to party leaders, with directions that opposition’s anti-state narrative must be countered in effective way.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to adopt an aggressive policy against opposition parties, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that Imran Khan decided to take strict action against corrupt elements in the opposition.

“No excuse for the opposition,” said Imran Khan while chairing a meeting in Islamabad.

The PM , they said, also reiterated for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also deliberated over opposition’s anti-state narrative, said the sources.

“Corruption cases will be concluded with no delay,” said the PM, pointing out that compromise with the opposition, especially those who using anti-state language was not possible.

The PM informed the party leaders about party lines.

“Give befitting response to opposition parties over their criticism on state institutions,” the PM directed the party leaders.

He stated that all those who violated the law must be dealt strictly.