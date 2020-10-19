UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Decides To Adopt Aggressive Policy Against Opposition Parites

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:51 PM

PM decides to adopt aggressive policy against opposition parites

PM Imran Khan while chairing a meeting on political and economic situation at Prime Minsiter Office has given guideline to party leaders, with directions that opposition’s anti-state narrative must be countered in effective way.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to adopt an aggressive policy against opposition parties, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that Imran Khan decided to take strict action against corrupt elements in the opposition.

“No excuse for the opposition,” said Imran Khan while chairing a meeting in Islamabad.

The PM , they said, also reiterated for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also deliberated over opposition’s anti-state narrative, said the sources.

“Corruption cases will be concluded with no delay,” said the PM, pointing out that compromise with the opposition, especially those who using anti-state language was not possible.

The PM informed the party leaders about party lines.

“Give befitting response to opposition parties over their criticism on state institutions,” the PM directed the party leaders.

He stated that all those who violated the law must be dealt strictly.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister London All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Talks with India should be held under UN supervisi ..

7 minutes ago

Desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid: Captain (retired) Mu ..

22 minutes ago

Neither IGP Singh was abducted nor was he forced t ..

36 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces Arts for Health and Wel ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 915 new COVID-19 cases, 1,295 recove ..

39 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.