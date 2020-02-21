PM decides to appoint Khaid Javed as new AGP

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister Office asks the Federal Law Ministry to prepare and come up with the summary for appointment of new AGP.

ISLMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to appoint Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General for Pakistan.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister Office has directed Federal Law Ministry to prepare and come up with the summary for appointment of Khalid Javed Khan on Friday (today).

The development has taken place after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his office and sent his resignation to the President for approval on Thursday.

“I’m giving resign on demand of Pakistan Bar Council,” Anwar Mansoor Khan was quoted by a tv as saying.

On Wednesday, the top law officer Khan had told the Supreme court that some judges of the apex court had also been involved in helping write a rejoinder in a reference case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that the statement made by AGP before the SC had nothing to do with the government. The AGP made this statement by his own. He also made it clear that AGP Anwar Mansoor did not resign rather he was asked to resign from the office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government decided to appoint Khalid Javed Khan as the new Attorney General.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his comments or submit a written apology about his controversial statement.

The statement itself had been expunged from the court record.

“A certain statement was made by the attorney general about the bench and it would be appreciative that the material on the basis that he has made statement be placed before the bench,” the court had noted in its order on the matter.

“In case, no material was placed before this bench, we expect a written apology from the attorney general for having touched the matter,” the court further noted in its order.

“It [the statement] is not against one, but every member of the bench,” it added.

Javed enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1991. In 2004, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He used to advise former prime minister Benazir Bhutto when she was in office during 1993-1996 as a legal adviser to the attorney general for Pakistan.

The Karachi-based law specialises in many branches of law such as constitutional law, income tax, sales tax, customs, land matters, banking law and service laws. He is the son of N.D. Khan, a prominent PPP leader.

Javed secured his LLB degree from London University, BCL (bachelor of civil law) degree from Oxford University, LLM from Harvard University and completed his bar-at-law from Lincoln's Inn.

He is known for his opposition to General (retired) Pervez Musharraf's Provisional Constitutional Order and wrote many articles against it.