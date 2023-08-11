PM decides to award "Tamgha-i-Imtiaz" to doctors, health workers who martyred during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister on Friday decided to award "Tamgha-i-Imtiaz" (posthumously) to the martyred doctors and health workers who provided medical treatment and care to the patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was decided that Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (posthumously) would be awarded to 81 doctors from Punjab, 87 from Sindh, 23 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 from Balochistan, 4 from Azad Jammu and Kahsmir, and one each from Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Likewise 59 nurses and frontline health workers from across Pakistan would also be honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (posthumously) for their services and saving lives of people without caring about their lives during the Corona pandemic.

The prime minister acknowledged and paid tribute to doctors and front line health workers from across the country who served fearlessly during COVID-19 pandemic.

"These sons and daughters of the country embraced martyrdom from this deadly pandemic while fulfilling their responsibilities," the prime minister said.

He said the whole nation would remain indebted to these dutiful doctors and front line health workers.

He also paid tributes to the family members of the martyred doctors and health workers saying that those were pride of the nation.