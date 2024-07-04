PM Decides To Call APC On Azm-e-Isteham Operation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:45 PM
The sources say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his return from the foreign official visit will convene the APC and will take the political parties into confidence to launch the operation to fight against the menace of terrorism.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday decided to call All Parties Conference (APC) on Azm-e-Istehkam Operation to eradicate terrorism from the country.
The sources familiar with the development said that the prime minister would take all the political parties into confidence on Azm-e-Istehkam Operation.
They said that the PM decided to consult with political parties upon his return from abroad and announce for the APC.
“PM Shehbaz will return home this night,” said the sources.
Earlier, the National Action Plan's (NAP) apex committee was held with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, and gave approval to the operation to resolve against terrorism.
The apex committee of the NAP included Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Federal ministers and chief ministers of all provinces.
However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Awami National Party (ANP) have opposed the operation.
The PM, in response to the criticism on Azm-e-Istehkam, made it clear that the operation would not be at a large scale.
“The purpose of the operation is just further activate the armed action based on intelligence operations,” the sources said while quoting the PM.
Pakistan for a long time and also recently suffered huge damage due to terrorists’ attack.
