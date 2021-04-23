UrduPoint.com
PM Decides To Calls In Troops For Strict Implementation Of Anti-COVID SOPs: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:55 PM

PM decides to calls in troops for strict implementation of anti-COVID SOPs: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to call in the army troops in cities to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the fast deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country

He, in a tweet, said the prevailing coronavirus situation would impact the day-to-day activities and issues, adding the country had reached the 90 per cent capacity-utilization of the oxygen.

The minister said Lahore was the worst affected city, and advised the masses to take extra care as there was no option except full compliance of the anti-virus protocols.

More Stories From Pakistan

