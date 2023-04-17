PM decides to confer Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Mufti Shakoor posthumously: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to confer Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously on late Religious Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his "outstanding and selfless public service"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to confer Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously on late Religious Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his "outstanding and selfless public service".

The prime minister had formally directed the Cabinet Division to initiate a summary in that regard, she said in a tweet which also included a copy of the notification pertaining to nomination of Mufti Shakoor for a civil award.

She said late Mufti Shakoor, who died in a car accident, was a humble person and lived a simple life dedicated to public service.