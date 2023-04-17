- Home
PM Decides To Confer Hilal-e-Imtiaz On Mufti Shakoor Posthumously: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 09:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to confer Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously on late Religious Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his "outstanding and selfless public service".
The prime minister had formally directed the Cabinet Division to initiate a summary in that regard, she said in a tweet which also included a copy of the notification pertaining to nomination of Mufti Shakoor for a civil award.
She said late Mufti Shakoor, who died in a car accident, was a humble person and lived a simple life dedicated to public service.