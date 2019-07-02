UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Decides To Form High-level Committee To Tackle Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday decided to set up a high-level committee headed by Minister for Interior to formulate an effective mechanism for elimination of smuggling.

The committee would consist of representatives of the ministries of interior and commerce, FBR, finance division, provincial governments and relevant departments, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The committee would take into consideration all aspects of smuggling and the steps to effectively control it, specially keeping effective check on borders, control the misuse of Pak-Afghan transit trade, necessary amendments in the relevant laws and other related issues, and submit its recommendations within a month.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Secretary Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman, Secretary Commerce Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, chief secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and other senior officials.

The meeting was briefed about the losses caused by smuggling to the country's economy and industry.

Officials of the ministry of interior and FBR briefed the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the cancer of smuggling had inflicted huge losses to the economy and stressed upon its effective control, so that the government's efforts for promotion of industrial activities in the country could be made fruitful.

He observed that for steering the country out of the quagmire of debt, on one hand, the agriculture sector should be promoted while on the other, it was necessary for promotion of industrial sector that transportation and sale of smuggled items should be effectively controlled.

The prime minister regretted that in the past, negligence was committed to control the smuggled items of daily use. While on the other hand, powerful personalities had been involved in patronizing the illegal means of smuggling of capital which caused continuous devaluation of the rupee against Dollar.

He said the present government had taken comprehensive measures for the restoration and development of industry in the country and the steps being taken for elimination of smuggling had been the part of those efforts.

The meeting was also apprised of the steps taken for streamlining of the Pak-Afghan transit trade, discouraging of petrol and oil smuggling through Pak-Iran border, and the trade activities of the people residing on the western borders and other important issues.

