PM Decides To Form Judicial Commission To Probe Murder Of Journalist Arshad Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:27 PM

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Sharif

Minister for Information Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says commission will be headed by a judge of high court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to constitute a judicial commission to probe into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a statement on Tuesday, Minister for Information Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the commission will be headed by a judge of high court.

She said the commission will be empowered to include members from civil society and media to determine facts.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister has taken this decision to ascertain the reality of late Arshad Sharif's death.

Earlier, the United States of America (USA) strongly condemned the brutal murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and directed the Kenyan authorities for fair investigation into the matter.

The journalists'bodies and rights activists have also demanded the government fair investigation of the matter.

On other hand, the body of the journalist reached Pakistan and funeral prayer will be offered by tomorrow.

