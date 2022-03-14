PM decides to hold historic gathering on March 27: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made final decision for holding a historic gathering at D-Chowk on March 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made final decision for holding a historic gathering at D-Chowk on March 27.

In a Tweet, the minister said that the world would see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain to defend their independence and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, addressing the Overseas Workers Convention, the federal minister said that the opposition would be defeated in the no-confidence motion.

He said that the political maneuvering of the opposition was aimed at blocking the journey of development.

The minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was the only national party whose supporters were present throughout the country, from Gwadar to Khunjrab.

He said during the past 70 years there was not even single party, other than PTI, that had worked together with state institution to cope with the challenges the country has been faced.

He said Prime Minister always took decisions that were in the interest of nation and the people as well, adding that unity was the only way to success.