- Home
- Pakistan
- PM decides to integrate women associated with cottage industries, small businesses into SME sector
PM Decides To Integrate Women Associated With Cottage Industries, Small Businesses Into SME Sector
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a major initiative to integrate women associated with cottage industries and small businesses into the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector.
The announcement was made on International Women’s Day during a review meeting on ongoing reforms under the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), held on Saturday.
Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for women’s economic empowerment and directed authorities to provide essential capital and facilities on a priority basis to businesswomen in the cottage industry. He also instructed measures to offer low-cost loans to women under the Youth Loan Scheme, enabling them to expand their businesses. Stressing the importance of supporting educated and skilled women, especially in rural and remote areas, he urged for initiatives that help them achieve financial independence through entrepreneurship.
The Prime Minister ordered the establishment of facilitation centers and training institutes to support women engaged in small-scale businesses and ensure their easy access to these resources.
To strengthen this initiative, he announced the formation of a special committee tasked with developing a comprehensive plan for empowering women through business opportunities. The committee will soon present its recommendations to the Prime Minister.
Addressing the attendees, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that almost half of Pakistan’s population consists of women, and the government is committed to making them economically stable through priority-based initiatives. He assured that all necessary resources and training would be provided to ensure dignified employment and business opportunities for women. He directed authorities to guarantee women’s access to facilitation centers and training programs and reaffirmed that low-cost loans would be made available to female entrepreneurs under the Youth Loan Scheme.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on SMEDA’s initiatives for the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises. Federal Ministers Dr. Musadik Malik, Ahsan Iqbal, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and other senior officials were also present.
Recent Stories
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake price magistrates arrested6 minutes ago
-
PM decides to integrate women associated with cottage industries, small businesses into SME sector6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against unhealthy food continues16 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews police performance16 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1576 injured 1337 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws16 minutes ago
-
Beautiful Iftar Party held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto park in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers held with 1.5 kg heroin, 2.532 kg charas26 minutes ago
-
AIOU Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment through Education26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents36 minutes ago
-
English society hosts event on Int'l Women's Day36 minutes ago