PM Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products At Existing Price

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to maintain prices of petroleum

products at the existing prices.

He said the decision had been made to transfer financial benefit of maintaing previous petroleum

prices to the people by reducing electricity tariff.

The prime minister said that this step was among other measures which would help to reduce

meaningful electricity prices.

He said that a programme was being made under a comprehensive and effective strategy

with regard to reduce electricity tariff and details of which were being finalized.

Shehbaz Sharif said that due to financial space resulting in changing of oil prices in international

market and other steps, a big package was ready to provide big relief to the

people in electricity prices.

He said the announcement with regard to the package would be made in coming few weeks.

The prime minister said that soon after coming to power, a pledge was made to prefer providing

relief to the people.

He expressed resolve to provide relief to the people in form of reducing electricity tariff in

coming few weeks besides providing further ease to the people.

This relief would not only reduce electricity prices but it would also put overall impact on inflation

and further reduce it, he maintained.

