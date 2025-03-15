PM Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products At Existing Price
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to maintain prices of petroleum
products at the existing prices.
He said the decision had been made to transfer financial benefit of maintaing previous petroleum
prices to the people by reducing electricity tariff.
The prime minister said that this step was among other measures which would help to reduce
meaningful electricity prices.
He said that a programme was being made under a comprehensive and effective strategy
with regard to reduce electricity tariff and details of which were being finalized.
Shehbaz Sharif said that due to financial space resulting in changing of oil prices in international
market and other steps, a big package was ready to provide big relief to the
people in electricity prices.
He said the announcement with regard to the package would be made in coming few weeks.
The prime minister said that soon after coming to power, a pledge was made to prefer providing
relief to the people.
He expressed resolve to provide relief to the people in form of reducing electricity tariff in
coming few weeks besides providing further ease to the people.
This relief would not only reduce electricity prices but it would also put overall impact on inflation
and further reduce it, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM decides to maintain prices of petroleum products at existing price5 minutes ago
-
District administration establish Ramazan Sasta Bazaar5 minutes ago
-
Secy Information, PIO extend felicitation to APNS newly elected office bearers15 minutes ago
-
7 suspects arrested, arms and drugs seized in latest operation in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
DC visits GBPH to inspect on-going academic activities15 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi salutes sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 motorbike lifters,13 one-wheeling youth15 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing in Nawab Shah25 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise hospital visit, orders improvements25 minutes ago
-
Body of young woman kidnapped on March 12 found floating in river25 minutes ago
-
Attock admin pledges to implement national action plan25 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman supports Saba Talpur to contest By-elections on NA-213 Umerkot25 minutes ago