PM decides to nominate Parvez Elahi for slot of CM Punjab: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to nominate Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Parvez Elahi for slot of Cheif Minister Punjab.

He, in a tweet, said all the matters had been sorted out during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

He said the PML-Q showed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and announced support for him ahead of the no-trust motion tabled in the National Assembly earlier in the day.

"Cheif Minister Usman Buzdar has submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister," he added.

