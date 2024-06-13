Open Menu

PM Decides To Review TMS On Daily Basis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:23 PM

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs secretaries and heads of all Federal Ministries and departments to use the Task Management System by own.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday decided to review the Task Management System on daily basis.

Task Management System is unique and modern software of international standards through which the instructions issued by the Prime Minister to the Federal Ministries are being monitored and the progress is being evaluated according to these instructions.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today regarding the task management system, he directed secretaries and heads of all Federal Ministries and departments to use the Task Management System by own.

The Prime Minister was told that mobile application of Task Management System has also been developed.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Mobile Progress All

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

5 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

17 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

17 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan