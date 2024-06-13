PM Decides To Review TMS On Daily Basis
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:23 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs secretaries and heads of all Federal Ministries and departments to use the Task Management System by own.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday decided to review the Task Management System on daily basis.
Task Management System is unique and modern software of international standards through which the instructions issued by the Prime Minister to the Federal Ministries are being monitored and the progress is being evaluated according to these instructions.
Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today regarding the task management system, he directed secretaries and heads of all Federal Ministries and departments to use the Task Management System by own.
The Prime Minister was told that mobile application of Task Management System has also been developed.
