UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Decides To Revisit 155,000 Complaints Filed At Citizens Portal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

PM decides to revisit 155,000 complaints filed at citizens portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday decided to revisit 55,000 complaints from citizens registered from July 2020 to December 2020 at the Prime Minister's Citizens Portal.

The complaints will be reopened in a phased manner, says a press release of Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit.

According to the Prime Minister Office, senior officers in the government will have another look at the complaints.

During the reviewing of the complaints, contact with the relevant citizen and the competent authority in the case will be made.

In the first phase, the cases of property disputes, law and order and human rights will be reopened.

About 68,000 complaints related to Federal departments and 53,000 from Punjab will be looked into.

While 15,000 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13000 from Sindh, 1800 from Balochistan and 1200 from Islamabad will be included in the review.

The prime minister had made a priority to resolve issues of the public and the reopening of the cases was an effort to achieve that end.

He stated that no negligence will be tolerated during the process of resolution of complaints of the citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Law And Order July December Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 hour ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.