PM Declared ‘Man Of The Year’ Among World’s Top 500 Influential Muslims

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:25 PM

PM declared ‘Man of the Year’ among world’s top 500 influential Muslims

The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2020,” honored Imran Khan mainly for his quest for lasting peace with India since he assumed power in 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan was named “Man of the Year 2020’ by The Muslim 500, a Jordanian annual publication which ranked the most influential Muslims across the globe.

Published by The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre of Jordan, the 11th issue of The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2020,” honored Imran Khan mainly for his quest for lasting peace with India since he assumed power in 2018.

The publication highlighted the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to normalize ties with India and avoid any confrontation, contrary to Indian aggressive posturing, undermining Pakistan’s repeated calls for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

It said there is a certain and perhaps necessary apparent naivete to Imran’s Khan’s efforts for a lasting peace as demonstrated in India’s openly aggressive behaviour in August last year, imposing a military curfew in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and arrest of thousands of Kashmiris.

Twitteratis and social media users made interesting comment over the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan among 500 influential Muslims across the globe.

