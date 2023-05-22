Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the 34th National Games in Quetta were a sign of victory of the Pakistani nation in the war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the 34th National Games in Quetta were a sign of victory of the Pakistani nation in the war against terrorism.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Today I inaugurated the 34th National Games of Pakistan. These games are being held in Quetta after 19 years." He said it was a matter of pride for him that these games were inaugurated by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1948 and today I as a servant of Pakistan got the opportunity to open these games." "Today is very important because organizing these games are a sign of victory of the Pakistani nation in the war against terrorism.

"The prime minister said the Ayub stadium in Quetta filled by 6000 players who came from across the country, was spectacle of a galaxy of stars.

"I am very pleased to know that a large number of female athletes are taking part in the competition. This is proof that talented women of Pakistan are not behind men in any field," he said adding holding of these games was an open message to the anti-state elements and to those were spreading chaos and terror. The message was that Pakistani nation was brave and knew how to create its own path by overcoming difficulties.