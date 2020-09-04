UrduPoint.com
PM Declines To Accept Resignation Of Bajwa; Continue As SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:11 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday did not accept the resignation tendered by his Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday did not accept the resignation tendered by his Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen. � Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The Prime Minister said, as he was satisfied with the evidence and explanation presented by Lt. Gen. � Asim Saleem Bajwa, he has directed him to continue to work as SAPM, said a news release issued by the PM Media Office here.

