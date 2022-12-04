ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan's recent diatribe against parliamentary democracy was the latest in a series of attacks that flew in the face of how democracy functioned in modern nation-states.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that PTI leader's politics were aimed at making his way to power, even if it meant undermining foundations this country stood on.