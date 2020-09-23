UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM 'deeply Appreciates' President Erdogan's For Raising Voice For Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:20 AM

PM 'deeply appreciates' President Erdogan's for raising voice for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday "deeply appreciated" Turkish President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again raising his voice in support of the rights of Kashmiri people during his address to United Nations.

President Erdogan on Tuesday described the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan is a "burning issue", and called for resolving it through dialogue, in his virtual address to the 193-member UN assembly's landmark 75th session.

Prime Minister Imran in a tweet said, "Turkey's unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self determination." President Erdogan in his speech had also stressed that the steps following the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir further complicated the problem, referring to the August 5, 2019's unilateral move by India to annex the disputed territory.

\932

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Tayyip Erdogan August 2019

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

7 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

9 hours ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

9 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

9 hours ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.