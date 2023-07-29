Open Menu

PM Deeply Grieved Over Death Toll In Babusar Top Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of eight persons in Babusar Top accident.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The PM directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

According to local authorities, eight people lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries after a tourist van plunged into a ravine at Getti Das, near the scenic Babusar Top on Friday.

