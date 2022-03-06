UrduPoint.com

PM Defeated Negative Politics Of Opposition On Every Front: Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022

PM defeated negative politics of Opposition on every front: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the Opposition was doing circus to hide corruption of its leadership.

Addressing a press conference on the Pakistan Peoples Party's long march and current political situation, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has defeated the negative politics of the Opposition on every front. He said Imran Khan's government sailed through all tests in the Parliament, including legislation pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force in the Parliament.

Murad Saeed said Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying 'Absolutely Not' to joining any war of others. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also spoke to leaders from around the world about IIOJK, the minister added and said that Nawaz Sharif went to India to attend Modi's oath taking ceremony and also denied to meet the leaders of Hurriyat Conference. "When Indian businessman Jindal came to Pakistan without a visa, his arrival was also kept secret by these people" he added.

Murad Saeed said that these people exploited the nation by stealing money. The minister said that the Opposition was saying that if there was inflation in the world then why prices of fuel and electricity reduced. He said that Opposition is united for the protection of their corruption.

The minister said Pakistan sacrificed 80,000 lives in the war on terror. He said that the government had announced mega relief package for the poor despite inflation at the world level. He said that he was quite surprised on the statements of the Opposition which was criticizing the government on the reduction in oil and electricity prices instead of commending the initiative.

He said that there was difference in the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Opposition, adding that the PM has been focusing on facilitating the poor, while the agenda of the Opposition was to safeguard their money earned through unfair means.

