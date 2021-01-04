Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Monday discussed the ceasefire violations committed by India at the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Monday discussed the ceasefire violations committed by India at the Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting discussed the negative impact of ceasefire violations, which was putting the regional stability at risk.

Overall security situation in the region also came under discussion.