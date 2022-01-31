UrduPoint.com

PM Defers Summary To Increase Fuel Prices: Gill

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 09:35 PM

PM defers summary to increase fuel prices: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the Prime Minister did not approve the summary to increase petrol and diesel by Rs 11 and Rs 14 per litre respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the Prime Minister did not approve the summary to increase petrol and diesel by Rs 11 and Rs 14 per litre respectively.

The PM said that oil prices were increasing due to high inflation across the globe but the government would take all possible steps to provide relief to the masses, he tweeted.

He said therefore the PM deferred the summery to increase the fuel prices.

