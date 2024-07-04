Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took Pakistan's clear and blunt position regarding the situation in Palestine at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the SCO Plus Summit, stressing the international community to make Israel accountable and bring it to justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took Pakistan's clear and blunt position regarding the situation in Palestine at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the SCO Plus Summit, stressing the international community to make Israel accountable and bring it to justice.

The prime minister, vigorously fighting the case of Gaza at the SCO and SCO Plus summits, said that Israel was involved in the genocide of Palestinians.

The International Court of Justice, he said, had also declared Israel's heinous actions as genocide of the Palestinians.

"Israel is wreaking havoc in Gaza and committing war crimes," the prime minister said .

The international community should speed up its efforts for an immediate ceasefire and access of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Pakistan's position was that all long-standing disputes should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions, he added.

PM Shehbaz deplored that around 37,000 innocent people had been martyred in Palestine - most of whom were women and children, while over two million Palestinians were displaced by Israel.

"Pakistan is in favour of a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue on the lines of pre-1967 borders with the establishment of a Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital," he added.