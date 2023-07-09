PM denounces media campaign against Army Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vehemently condemned social media campaign about a murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and expressed the resolve to crush every conspiracy against Pakistan and the state institutions.

The prime minister, in a press statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, said that on May 9 (Black Day) similar minds were involved in the conspiracy.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those involved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.

"It is a clear message to 9th May planners, facilitators and handlers that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed", he added.

He further termed the mean, evil and violent media campaigns a result of the planning of miscreants, adding the conspirators had again become active against the political and economic stability in the country.

The new media campaign was a part and parcel of that abhorrent campaign, which was launched against Shuhada, he maintained.

The prime minister observed that the media drive against armed forces and its chief did not fall within the domain of freedom of expression, but it was only a conspiracy, and it was a legal responsibility to eradicate such tendency with full strength.

He said the nation would foil such attempts in such a manner as it had frustrated the attempt on May 9 to stir violence and vandalism in the country.

The entire nation was standing behind its armed forces and its chief and resolved not to allow the disappointed and panicked elements to create new crises in the country.