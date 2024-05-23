PM Departs For A Daylong Maiden UAE Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed here for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a maiden daylong visit.
He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.
During the visit, he will meet with the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ways to promote cooperation between the two countries.
He will also interact with the IT-related businessmen and investors of Pakistan, as well as the senior government authorities and business figures of the Emirates.
The prime minister's visit to the UAE heralds a new ear of cordial and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE. His meetings with the UAE's leadership and the business personalities manifested the diplomatic achievements of the government and the growing interest of friendly countries to invest in Pakistan.
