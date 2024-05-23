Open Menu

PM Departs For A Daylong Maiden UAE Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

PM departs for a daylong maiden UAE visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed here for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a maiden daylong visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed here for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a maiden daylong visit.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, he will meet with the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ways to promote cooperation between the two countries.

He will also interact with the IT-related businessmen and investors of Pakistan, as well as the senior government authorities and business figures of the Emirates.

The prime minister's visit to the UAE heralds a new ear of cordial and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE. His meetings with the UAE's leadership and the business personalities manifested the diplomatic achievements of the government and the growing interest of friendly countries to invest in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Defence Minister Business Ishaq Dar UAE Visit United Arab Emirates Commerce Government Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi as ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..

12 minutes ago
 Trishan Patel joins national football team as assi ..

Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscrim ..

Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..

12 minutes ago
 Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise ..

Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi

18 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boo ..

Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser

18 minutes ago
 Community awareness campaigns urged in fight again ..

Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC

18 minutes ago
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting wi ..

Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..

18 minutes ago
 COAS holds meetings with German civilian & militar ..

COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership

18 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest man ..

Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management

25 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwa ..

IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala

25 minutes ago
 Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico ..

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

25 minutes ago
 KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan