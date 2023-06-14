UrduPoint.com

PM Departs For A Two-day Official Visit To Azerbaijan

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 07:19 PM

PM departs for a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime minister's entourage.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the Azerbaijan president. A ministerial delegation of Azerbaijan will also meet the prime minister to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and energy.

Prior to his departure, the prime minister wrote on Twitter that his "visit is part of our government's policy to strengthen bilateral cooperation and build win-win partnerships".

He said other than expediting early finalisation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), he would hold important talks with the Azerbaijani leadership to open up avenues of cooperation in energy, banking, financial services and IT sectors.

"Translating excellent bilateral political ties into a solid relationship of trade and investment remains a fundamental goal for us. Central Asia is central to our energy security policy and we are committed to stepping up the cooperation with CARs (Central Asian Republics) to make Pakistan energy-secure," the prime minister tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Twitter Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Azerbaijan Commerce Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

4 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior j ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

4 minutes ago
 Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greeti ..

Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greetings - Kremlin Aide

4 minutes ago
 Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffi ..

Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffic: CTO

4 minutes ago
 US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian ..

US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian Energy Policy for US Bases in ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issue ..

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.