PM Departs For Davos To Take Part In WEF

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 02:07 PM

PM departs for Davos to take part in WEF

PM Khan will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders including US President Donald Trump on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for Davos—Switzerland—to attend World Economic Forum (WEF) on invitation of its founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

According to the details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also flying with Prime Minister Imran Khan for participation in World Economic Forum. The PM will address a session with thematic focus on “Stakeholders for cohesive and Sustainable World,”.

World Economic Forum is celebrating its Golden Jubilee and world’s prominent leaders, business executives and heads of international organizations and civil society representatives will speak on the occasion.

PM Imran Khan will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders. These include Prime Minister’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. This would be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the U.

S. since the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington in July 2019.

Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives, and representatives of international financial institutions.

The Prime Minister will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council. The Prime Minister will also give interviews to major international media outlets.

Throughout his engagements at Davos, the Prime Minister will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace & stability, trade, business and investment opportunities.

Imran Khan will also highlight the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues.

