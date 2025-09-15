PM Departs For Doha To Attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed for Qatar to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha today
The Summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel's airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine, following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.
The Summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine, following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials are part of the prime minister's delegation.
The Summit is likely to be attended by Heads of States and Governments and senior officials from the OIC member countries.
A preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers was held on Sunday, in which Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also participated.
Following Israel's airstrikes on Doha, Prime Minister Shehbaz had also visited Doha on September 11, 2025, as a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, and met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.
