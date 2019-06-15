UrduPoint.com
PM Departs For Islamabad After SCO Summit In Bishkek

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

PM departs for Islamabad after SCO Summit in Bishkek

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday left for Islamabad after completing his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan where he had arrrived to attend the 19th meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov saw the prime minister off at the Bishkek Airport.

At the invitation of President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the prime minister attended the SCO Summit along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM Usman Dar.

During the visit, the prime minister addressed the SCO summit besides holding bilateral meetings with Kyrgyz President, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on the sidelines of the summit.

