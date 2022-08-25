UrduPoint.com

PM Departs For Islamabad Concluding Two-day Qatar Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PM departs for Islamabad concluding two-day Qatar visit

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed here for Islamabad after concluding his two-day official visit to Qatar.

On the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, this was the prime minister's first visit to the country since assuming office in April 2022.

The prime minister and his delegation were seen off by Qatar's Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti at the Doha airport.

Prior to his departure, the prime minister took to Twitter indicating the conclusion of his "important trip." He thanked the Amir of Qatar, the government and people of the country for the warm welcome and "excellent" hospitality.

Explaining the two "noteworthy" aspects of his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said firstly Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future which offered new opportunities and avenues in a swiftly changing world.

Secondly, he said there was a greater awareness between the two countries of the need for upgrading the bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the pivot of bilateral ties.

During the visit, the prime minister met the Amir of Qatar, the Qatari prime minister, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority and a delegation of Qatar business Association.

