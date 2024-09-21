Open Menu

PM Departs For New York To Attend UNGA Session

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PM departs for New York to attend UNGA Session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed for the United States to attend the 79th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) set to take place from September 23-27, 2024 in New York.

In his address at the UN General Assembly, the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast commitment to multilateralism and express support for the role of the United Nations in forging global peace, security, and prosperity.

He will also emphasize the importance of addressing long-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the question of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

In his social media post on X before his departure, the prime minister said he looked forward to a busy week full of engagements.

"During our interactions, we will take up global issues, promoting peace, development and climate action.

Will represent Pakistan's perspective to the world, advocate our interests and strengthen international partnerships," he added.

During his participation in the UNGA session, the prime minister will also attend several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session, including the High-level Meeting on Existential Threats Posed by Sea-level Rise and the UN Security Council's Open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement informed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will not proceed to New York to participate in the UNGA session due to important diplomatic commitments and preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations Palestine Social Media Ishaq Dar Jammu New York United States September Shanghai Cooperation Organization Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

3 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

17 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

17 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

17 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan