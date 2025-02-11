PM departs for Pakistan after concluding two-day UAE visit

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for Pakistan after concluding his two-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At Dubai International Airport, UAE Minister for Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi saw off the prime minister.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif held bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership and engaged with heads of state and government from the participating countries.

