PM Departs For Pakistan After Winding Up A Two-day Qatar Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed here for Pakistan after concluding his two-day official visit to Qatar.

At Doha International Airport, Qatar's Minister of State for Reconciliation Muhammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi saw off the prime minister. The Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar and senior diplomatic officials were also present.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister met Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Besides interacting with leadership-level delegations of the Qatar business community, he also inaugurated a cultural exhibition "Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present" showcasing Pakistan's rich cultural and architectural heritage.

