PM Departs For Pakistan After Wrapping Up Visit To Azerbaijan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for Pakistan after wrapping up his three-day official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for Pakistan after wrapping up his three-day official visit to Azerbaijan.

At Baku airport, Azerbaijan's Minister for Justice Farid Ahmadov bid farewell to the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During his visit, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the COP-29 Climate Action Summit and apprised the world leaders, participating in the conference, about the difficulties faced by climate change adversely affected Pakistan.

He also emphasized on the fulfillment of global economic commitments over the climate change by those countries historically responsible for the environmental pollution.

The prime minister hosted the Climate Finance Roundtable conference on behalf of Pakistan and stressed upon the fulfillment of global economic commitments regarding climate change.

He also attended a high-level event organized by Tajikistan on the conservation of glaciers and highlighted Pakistan's initiatives for the protection of glaciers and water resources.

On the sidelines of the Climate Action Summit of COP29, the prime minister held bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark, the Czech Republic and the president of Azerbaijan.

He also held informal meetings with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, presidents of the United Arab Emirates, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Nepal.

