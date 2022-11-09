PM departs for Pakistan on conclusion of two-day Egypt visit

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for his homeland at the conclusion of his two-day visit to Egypt mainly to attend the Climate Implementation Summit, COP-27.

"Off to Pakistan," the prime minister wrote on Twitter after delivering National Statement at the COP27 summit.

At the airport, the senior officials of the Egyptian government and Pakistan's embassy in Egypt saw off the prime minister and his delegation.

During the visit, he participated in several high-level events, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts and also interacted with the international media.

He was accompanied by the ministers for foreign affairs, climate change, and information as well minister of state for foreign affairs.

Special assistants to PM Syed Fahad Hussain and Syed Tariq Fatemi were also part of his delegation.

At the climate summit, the prime minister co-chaired a high-level roundtable discussion on "Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities," with the Norwegian counterpart.

He attended the "middle East Green Initiative Summit" hosted by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

The regular component of the COP-27 would continue till 18th November. In its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Group of 77 & China, Pakistan is leading the developing countries in the climate change negotiations, including in the thematic areas such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and capacity building.