PM Departs To Iran After Wrapping Up Turkiye’s Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed for Iran after concluding his two-day official visit to Turkiye.

The prime minister will arrive in Tehran, where he would meet the Iranian leadership.

At the airport, the prime minister was seen off by Minister of National Defense of Turkiye Yasar Guler, Deputy Governor Istanbul Ilker Haktankacmaz, President Pakistan Turkiye Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, Consul General Nauman Aslam, senior officials of Turkiye and staff members of Pakistan Embassy, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The purpose of the prime minister’s visit to Turkiye was to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the people of Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the recent crisis with India.

