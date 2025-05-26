PM Departs To Iran After Wrapping Up Turkiye’s Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed for Iran after concluding his two-day official visit to Turkiye.
The prime minister will arrive in Tehran, where he would meet the Iranian leadership.
At the airport, the prime minister was seen off by Minister of National Defense of Turkiye Yasar Guler, Deputy Governor Istanbul Ilker Haktankacmaz, President Pakistan Turkiye Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, Consul General Nauman Aslam, senior officials of Turkiye and staff members of Pakistan Embassy, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The purpose of the prime minister’s visit to Turkiye was to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the people of Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the recent crisis with India.
Recent Stories
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London
Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..
Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..
UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio immunization campaign begins to vaccinate over 1.0 Mln children2 minutes ago
-
Online Qurbani market booms ahead of Eid ul Adha3 minutes ago
-
Landlord tortures lineman3 minutes ago
-
Sons fulfill nonagenarian father's dream of second marriage in Shangla3 minutes ago
-
PM departs to Iran after wrapping up Turkiye’s visit3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to build underpasses at Lahori, Ramdas to reduce traffic woes3 minutes ago
-
NUML media students organize tree plantation drive to boost green efforts3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP arrives in Quetta, visits CMH Quetta to inquire about injured children of Khuzdar attack3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits CMH Quetta, condemns Khuzdar attack, pledges unity against terrorism3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani student’s Startup from KP among top finalists at Bangkok Business Challenge3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Two women arrested in house theft case; gold, currency recovered3 minutes ago