PM Departs To KSA In Commercial Airline
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a commercial flight for a visit from April 6 to 8.
This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.
He is accompanied by Federal ministers. The prime minister will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, Foreign Office said in an earlier press release.
The prime minister is expected to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.
The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.
The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, it was added.
The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.
Recent Stories
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of poet Munawwar Badayuni observed8 seconds ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat23 seconds ago
-
Transport Authority to take action against additional fare27 seconds ago
-
KP Advisor tourism, culture rejects Gandhara Corridor Bill tabled in NA10 minutes ago
-
Eight terrorists killed in D.I. Khan IBO: ISPR21 minutes ago
-
Posters urge IIOJK people to beware of BJP’s anti-Kashmir agenda21 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyred DSP offered40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s provocative remarks; says it stands resolute to safeguard its ..40 minutes ago
-
DC asks people to respect ban on calcium ammonium nitrate-based fertilizer40 minutes ago
-
Meeting for peaceful conduct of Eid-ul-Fitr held40 minutes ago
-
DC instructs to provide Pakhtunkhwa Eid package to poor, needy1 hour ago
-
Three Policemen including DSP martyr in attack on Police vehicle in Lakki Marwat2 hours ago