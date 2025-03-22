Open Menu

PM Departs To Pakistan After Completing Official Visit To KSA

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Islamabad from Jeddah after completing his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

At the Jeddah Airport, Governor Makkah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi bade the prime minister farewell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister had undertaken an official visit to the KSA from 19 March to 22 March which was aimed at further strengthening of the bilateral ties and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the KSA, besides enhancing investment.

During his visit, the prime minister met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed bin Salman.

Both leaders discussed different mechanism for enhancing trade, cooperation in key sectors and simplifying of means for enhanced economic cooperation.

Moreover, the prime minister also held meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement, during his official visit.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors.

At the end of his visit, the prime minister paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Masjid-e-Nabvi Madina Munawara and performed Umrah in Makkah Mukarama.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

1 minute ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

1 hour ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

13 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan