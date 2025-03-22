PM Departs To Pakistan After Completing Official Visit To KSA
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Islamabad from Jeddah after completing his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
At the Jeddah Airport, Governor Makkah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi bade the prime minister farewell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister had undertaken an official visit to the KSA from 19 March to 22 March which was aimed at further strengthening of the bilateral ties and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the KSA, besides enhancing investment.
During his visit, the prime minister met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed bin Salman.
Both leaders discussed different mechanism for enhancing trade, cooperation in key sectors and simplifying of means for enhanced economic cooperation.
Moreover, the prime minister also held meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement, during his official visit.
The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors.
At the end of his visit, the prime minister paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Masjid-e-Nabvi Madina Munawara and performed Umrah in Makkah Mukarama.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA6 minutes ago
-
World Water Day, Earth Hour remind us to address climate change: Chairman WAPDA6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police deploy 1,500 officers, enforce strict security for Youm-e-Ali processions6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Ministry unveils development initiatives, strategic vision6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 53,000 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits Mandi Bahauddin jail6 minutes ago
-
2 Shaheed cops' Namaz-e-Janaza offered16 minutes ago
-
1 meat shops managers arrested26 minutes ago
-
Water conservation national obligation, imperative for development: Ahsan Iqbal36 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day46 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held56 minutes ago