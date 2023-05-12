UrduPoint.com

PM Deplores 'double Standards Of Justice' With Imran Khan In Corruption Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PM deplores 'double standards of justice' with Imran Khan in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday disapproving the "double standards of justice" being meted out to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in his corruption cases said the coalition would take every step to ensure rule of law in the country.

Chairing the meeting of the Federal cabinet, he said other political leaders in the country faced trials and tough handling, while Imran Khan was given a "privileged treatment".

"These are the double standards of justice," he said and expressed astonishment over remarks of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court during yesterday's hearing where he said that he was pleased to meet Imran Khan.

He pointed out that thousands of cases by the general public were pending with the courts while some political figures were specially given the favour of bail on a priority basis.

The prime minister said the judiciary earlier also protected Imran Khan in his corruption cases including the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), billion Tree Tsunami tree plantation, and Malam Jabba development projects had solid proofs of corruption by PTI but the cases were not pursued.

He said Imran Khan was part of an agenda to bring fascist rule in the country for 10 years.

\more

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

3 hours ago

