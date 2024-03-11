PM Desires Constitution Of A Committee To Control Prices Of Daily Commodities
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed for immediate constitution of a committee to check the prices of daily commodities and edibles
He also directed for strict action against the unnecessary price hike and illegal profiteering and said that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.
The prime minister chaired the maiden meeting of the newly elected cabinet, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The cabinet, on the recommendation of the ministry of trade, approved imposition of a ban on the export of bananas and onion till April 15.
The ban was made effective to ensure ample availability of these items in the market during the holy month of Ramazan.
The Federal cabinet, on the recommendation of ministry of interior, sanctioned an application of a citizen of Netherlands Muhammad Aurangzeb for again seeking the Pakistani citizenship.
The meeting also approved appointment of Major General Abdul Moeed HI (M) as Director General Anti Narcotics Force on the recommendation of relevant ministry.
